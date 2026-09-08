COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- An Albany man was killed in a motorcycle crash.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:50 a.m. on Friday in Wakefield Township, about 1 1/2 miles north of Cold Spring.

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Deputies determined 64-year-old Stephen Gretsch was traveling southbound on County Road 50 with two other motorcyclists. As the group entered the curve near Glenwood Road, Gretsch's motorcycle continued straight and left the roadway, entering the southbound ditch. The motorcycle sustained extensive damage consistent with having rolled during the crash.

A fiber-optic cable box and utility pole were also struck and damaged.