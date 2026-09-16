UNDATED (WJON News) -- A new report says a growing number of us are choosing to just stay at home. The study released by credit card company Visa says the 'couch economy' is reshaping consumer spending.

Digital spending rose from 48 percent to 58 percent in the United States from 2019 to 2026.

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The shift is especially visible in entertainment, with at-home streaming now reaching a broader share of consumers. In the U.S., more than 17 percent of cards have active streaming subscriptions compared to roughly six percent engaged in movie theaters or concert spending.

Food delivery services have followed a similar trend. The share of cards active on food delivery apps increased from about two percent in 2018 to nearly 30 percent in 2026.

The report also says rising pet ownership is also driving growth in pet supplies, grooming, care services, and other purchases. The U.S. remains one of the most pet-oriented markets overall, with roughly eight percent of domestic cards showing regular pet-related spending.