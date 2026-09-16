MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota's largest airport has once again been named North America's best airport.

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Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named North America's best mega airport for customer and traveler satisfaction for the third consecutive year. The honor comes from the annual JD Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study. MSP ranked number one in all seven dimensions measured by the study: ease of travel through the airport, level of trust with airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure/to airport experience, food, beverage and retail, and arrival/from airport experience.

MSP has now earned the top ranking among mega airports in four of the past five years.

In 2025, the airport served more than 36 million passengers, making it the 17th busiest airport in the United States. MSP offers nonstop service to 167 destinations from 15 commercial airlines.

Future projects at MSP include plans to introduce 47 new food, beverage, retail, news, convenience, and spa concepts in both terminals by 2029. A 168,000-square-foot expansion of Terminal 2 with new gates, restrooms, and concessions. And a 157,000-square-foot expansion of Concourse G in Terminal 1 that will widen the concourse corridor, increase gate seating by 52 percent, and expand international arrivals capacity.