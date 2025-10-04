Elderly Driver Injured In Sauk Rapids Crash
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An elderly man was hurt in a crash in Sauk Rapids on Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 35th Avenue. An SUV being driven by 80-year-old Mary Kosiba of St. Cloud was turning from Highway 23 onto 35th Avenue when a pickup going south on Highway 23 and her vehicle crashed. The pickup was being driven by 57-year-old Robert Walton of Duluth. A passenger in Kosiba's SUV, 84-year-old Leo Kosiba of St. Cloud, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mary Kosiba, Walton, and a passenger in his car, 54-year-old Melissa Walton of Duluth, were not hurt in the crash.
