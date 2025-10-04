Elderly Driver Injured In Sauk Rapids Crash

Elderly Driver Injured In Sauk Rapids Crash

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An elderly man was hurt in a crash in Sauk Rapids on Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened about 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and 35th Avenue. An SUV being driven by 80-year-old Mary Kosiba of St. Cloud was turning from Highway 23 onto 35th Avenue when a pickup going south on Highway 23 and her vehicle crashed. The pickup was being driven by 57-year-old Robert Walton of Duluth. A passenger in Kosiba's SUV, 84-year-old Leo Kosiba of St. Cloud, was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mary Kosiba, Walton, and a passenger in his car, 54-year-old Melissa Walton of Duluth, were not hurt in the crash.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita

Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy.

Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer

The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."

Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Matt Wieber of Agency North Real Estate

Filed Under: benton county crash, minnesota state patrol, sauk rapids crash
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON