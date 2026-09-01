KANDIYOHI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A crash near Willmar sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. along Highway 12.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, an SUV being driven by 74-year-old Deborah Peterson of Willmar was going north on County Road 9. At the same time, a second SUV being driven by 31-year-old Erica Melbie of Atwater was going west on Highway 12.

The two vehicles crashed at the intersection. Peteron and Melbie were both transported to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Thanks For The Memories In MN Adam, SKOL Vikings With the Minnesota Vikings waiving Detroit Lakes-native, former Minnesota State Mankato Maverick, Adam Thielen today, it's only natural to go back and revisit his time with the hometown team. Here are some pictures of Adam in purple from his two stints with the Vikings, and his stats during his time with the Vikings. Gallery Credit: Getty Images