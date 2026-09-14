ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A four-parish group in the St. Cloud metro area has announced a new name for the consolidated parish. The group of churches that had been part of the Together As One Area Catholic Community, St. Paul's in St. Cloud, St. Peter's in St. Cloud, St. Michael's in St. Cloud and St. Joseph's in Waite Park is now known at Mother Teresa Parish.

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This is part of the "All Things New" initiative of the St. Cloud Diocese. The four-parish cluster, as well as all the other Catholic communities through the Diocese, have been asked to consider ways to consolidate based on declining number of priests, reduced mass attendance, and other factors.

As part of this, St. Joseph's was closed earlier this summer and St. Peter's will be closed effective on June 30th, 2027. St. Paul's will be their new primary worship location moving forward and St. Michael's will be a secondary mass location for the newly formed Mother Teresa Parish.