ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was time for the questions to strike back at a trivia unveiling on Sunday in St. Cloud. St. Cloud State University's (SCSU) radio station KVSC revealed the theme for its 48th annual trivia marathon during a ceremony at the Red Carpet Nightclub on Sunday.

Trivia Wars: Episode 48: A New Ope will quiz teams on all things Star Wars for the 50-hour contest. Station Manager Dan Seeger says the Force was with them when picking the theme:

"We've got a lot of people who weren't born at all when those movies first came out, but it really speaks to how pervasive they are in the culture that everyone of our students has grown up with these movies in much the same way that we have if we were around and remembered when they first came out, but they were still a huge formative part of who we were."

The contest will cover more than just the movies. It will tackle everything from novels to comic books to television specials and memorabilia in order to stump the teams.

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Seeger says the franchise offers an endless supply of pop culture trivia:

"One of the really fun things about Star Wars from a radio perspective is that the music in Star Wars is so distinctive. The different sound effects are so distinctive, whether it's R2-D2 or the sound of a lightsaber. All those things come across your radio, you immediately know what it is, and so I think we're gonna wind up having a lot of fun with all of that."

Seeger says the theme will be a challenge for the trivia writers too because of all the people who hold a ton of knowledge about Star Wars lore. Trivia Wars: Episode 48: A New Ope takes place from February 5 - 7, with team registration starting on December 7th.

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