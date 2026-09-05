ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A big day is coming later this month for area trivia fans. St. Cloud State University's campus radio station KVSC will host the unveiling of the theme for its annual trivia marathon on September 20th.

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The unveiling ceremony will be held at the Red Carpet Nightclub in downtown St. Cloud starting at 4:00 p.m., with the theme announcement following at 5:00 p.m. There will be food served along with the theme reveal as part of the festivities.

The 48th Annual KVSC Trivia Marathon will take place from February 5th through the 7th, with team registration starting in December. Hundreds of people from around the country and around the world take part in the annual contest each year.

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