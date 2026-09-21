Shaun Johnson Brings Country Music And Interactive Cooking To St. Cloud Sunday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A unique afternoon of cooking, cocktails, and country music will be held this Sunday.

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Shaun Johnson is bringing his show "Shaun Sings Country" to St. Cloud for the first time with a performance at Iron Street Distillery. But before he sings, Johnson and fellow musician Aaron Moe will serve as guest chefs for Flavor Unscripted, a new interactive experience created in collaboration with The Culinary Studio. The 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. class will introduce participants to the five basic tastes - sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami. Rather than following recipes, guests will mix, match, taste and tweak ingredients alongside Johnson and Moe to discover how layering and balancing flavors can transform a bite.

Iron Street Distillery's mixologist will also be demonstrating how the same principles of layering and balancing flavor translate from the plate to cocktails and mocktails.

Following the class, Shaun Sings Country will start at 4:00 p.m., featuring 1990s country music.

Flavor Unscripted is $65 and is limited to 30 participants.

Shaun Sings Country is $35 and is limited to 100 guests.

Shaun Johnson is an Emmy Award-winning and Billboard Top 5 artist known for his work with Tonic Sol-fa and the Shaun Johnson Big Band Experience.

The Culinary Studio creates interactive food experiences designed to bring people together through cooking, tasting, and learning.