ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is getting ready for the annual Bold & Bright winter festival. The dates are Friday, January 22nd through Sunday, January 24th.

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Executive Director Jaime Buley says they are bringing back a lot of the popular events from last year.

On Friday, we'll have the comedy crawl; all the comedy is free. Just like last year, there is a pond hockey tournament, so get your teams in now; that's on Saturday and Sunday.

Buley says, besides the wildly popular Mac and Cheese Crawl on Saturday, there are other things to do downtown.

The winter market will be going on again on Saturday, the really fun toboggan derby, the Winter Lights Parade, and then we'll end on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with the fireworks.

Read More: Mac And Cheese Crawl Returns To St. Cloud |

Plan ahead and join the fun

Buley says now is the time to buy your tickets to the Mac and Cheese Crawl, register your team for the pond hockey tournament, and get signed up for the toboggan derby relay.