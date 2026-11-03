St. Cloud Soaked By Over An Inch Of Rain Monday

St. Cloud Soaked By Over An Inch Of Rain Monday

Rain Gauge, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud received over an inch of rain on Monday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.17 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport on Monday.  The record for the date is 1.28 inches, set in 1936.

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For the fall months of September, October, and November, we've had 7.70 inches of rain, which is nearly two inches above normal.

For the year to date, we've had 22.32 inches of precipitation, which is still four inches below normal.

As for snowfall, we haven't had any yet.  Typically, by now we average about 1.3 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service says the widespread rain showers for now have become widely scattered. More rain moves in Tuesday night and will linger through much of Wednesday.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

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