ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud received over an inch of rain on Monday.

The National Weather Service says we officially had 1.17 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport on Monday. The record for the date is 1.28 inches, set in 1936.

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For the fall months of September, October, and November, we've had 7.70 inches of rain, which is nearly two inches above normal.

For the year to date, we've had 22.32 inches of precipitation, which is still four inches below normal.

As for snowfall, we haven't had any yet. Typically, by now we average about 1.3 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service says the widespread rain showers for now have become widely scattered. More rain moves in Tuesday night and will linger through much of Wednesday.