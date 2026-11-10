ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There is one more weekend of Lykka Theatre's Gutenberg! The Musical! at Gnarly Bard Theater. They have performances at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, along with a 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are available for all four shows.

Read More: St. Cloud's Gutenberg The Musical Uses 70 Hats For One Show |

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Album Release Show

Gnarly Bard owner Bubba Hollenhorst says next up on the stage is an album release show with Jeff Engholm.

We love Jeff, great guy, incredible musician. He has a solo album coming out called "Into The Blue". The night is called "An Intimate Evening With Jeff Engholm", and he's going to be playing his new album.

Engholm's album release show is on Friday, November 20th at 7:30 p.m.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, Gnarly Bard Theater in downtown St. Cloud has a special Christmas-themed jazz performance.

We've got The Ted Godbout Trio back for one evening only this year. Friday, December 4th. There are about 15 to 20 tickets left. They play the entirety of A Charlie Brown Christmas by The Vince Girauldi Trio.

A Musical Christmas Comedy

It's becoming a holiday tradition in downtown St. Cloud. "The Naughty List 3" will be on stage at the Gnarly Bard Theater in December.

Kiwi the Elf is the head of the Department of Naughty Behavior at the North Pole. She's the one who checks the list twice. The evening is going through a bunch of sketches of questionable behavior with her. The audience helps to see if it was naughty or not.

Hollenhorst says the show is set for December 11th through the 20th. One of the seven dates has already sold out, with limited availability for several other nights.