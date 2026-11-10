Two Drivers Collide On Highway 10 In Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Elk River on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on Highway 10.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a pickup truck being driven by fifty-six-year-old Jason Lundgren of Elk River and an SUV being driven by eighty-one-year-old David Jacobson of Elk River were both going west on the highway when they crashed.
Jacobson was taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lundgren was not hurt in the crash.
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