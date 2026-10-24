ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they rolled their vehicle in Elk River on Friday afternoon. The crash took place around 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 10.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a car being driven by 30-year-old Brett Campbell of St. Michael was going south on Highway 169 and exiting onto eastbound Highway 10 when he lost control of the car and rolled.

Campbell was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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