ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Elk River on Friday evening. The crash happened about 6:20 p.m. on Highway 10.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 40-year-old Julie Jennings of Elk River was going west on Highway 10 when she collided with a pickup being driven by 60-year-old Terry Larsen of Elk River, who was also going west on the highway.

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Jennings was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Larsen was not hurt in the crash.

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