One Person Hurt In Elk River Crash
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Elk River Friday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:00 p.m. a car driven by 42-year-old Nura Ali of Cottage Grove was going east on Highway 10, and a pickup driven by 17-year-old Noel Beecher of Elk River was going west, attempting to turn onto Upland Avenue when they collided.
Ali was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Beecher was not hurt in the crash.
