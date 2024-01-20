One Person Hurt In Elk River Crash

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash in Elk River Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 9:00 p.m. a car driven by 42-year-old Nura Ali of Cottage Grove was going east on Highway 10, and a pickup driven by 17-year-old Noel Beecher of Elk River was going west, attempting to turn onto Upland Avenue when they collided.

Ali was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Beecher was not hurt in the crash.

