One Person Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Elk River

One Person Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Elk River

Paul Habstritt, WJON

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they crashed their motorcycle Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 47-year-old Christopher Grabrick of Elk River was going south on Highway 169 when he crashed near milepost 162.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Grabrick was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Record Fish Caught in Minnesota

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Minnesota from Land Big Fish.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Highest-Rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Come Visit Watkins, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Elk River crash, Highway 169 crash, minnesota state patrol
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON