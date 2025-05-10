One Person Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they crashed their motorcycle Friday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 47-year-old Christopher Grabrick of Elk River was going south on Highway 169 when he crashed near milepost 162.
Grabrick was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
