One Person Hurt in Motorcycle Crash Near Elk River

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when they crashed their motorcycle Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:00 p.m., a motorcycle being ridden by 47-year-old Christopher Grabrick of Elk River was going south on Highway 169 when he crashed near milepost 162.

Grabrick was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

