ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A child was hurt when the SUV he was riding in was involved in a crash on Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 41-year-old Kevin Craft of Elk River was going east on Highway 10.

Meanwhile, a Tesla Model Y being driven by 57-year-old Saeed Alkhulaidi of Ramsey was exiting Kelly Farm Road onto Highway 10 when the two vehicles collided. A 7-year-old boy in Craft's SUV was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Craft and Alkhulaidi were not hurt.

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Pictures from the 2023 World Snow Sculpting Championships In Stillwater Minnesota The World Snow Sculpting Championships were held recently in Stillwater where teams from as far away as Mexico and Columbia competed against each other for a share of the top prize, medals, and the title of World's Best when it comes to snow sculpting. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Paul Shea/TSM

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you. Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes