Elk River Accident Sends Teenager To Hospital Saturday Morning
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a Saturday morning crash in Elk River. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 17-year-old Savannah Hayes of Zimmerman was driving a Chevy Impala west on Highway 10 at about 10:24 a.m.
Meanwhile, a Kia Optima driven by 21-year-old Wilfred Dixon of Moorhead was on 171st Avenue and attempting to turn onto westbound Highway 10 when the two cars crashed in the intersection.
Hayes was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dixon was not hurt in the crash.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
