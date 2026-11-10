SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area school district will hold a special event to honor veterans Wednesday morning. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is hosting a Veterans Day Assembly for students and staff at the Middle School.

American Legion members will be on hand to present colors, and there will be a presentation of quilts by Quilts of Valor, along with patriotic music performed by the high school band and choir.

Retired Army Pilot Ryan Czarnetzki To Speak At Sartell Assembly

The keynote speaker at this year's ceremony is CW4 Ryan Czarnetzki, U.S. Army Retired. Czarnetzki is a 2001 graduate of Sartell-St. Stephen High School, grew up near St. Stephen, and served in the military for over 22 years as a pilot, instructor pilot, tactical operations officer, and standardization pilot.

He accumulated almost 3,000 hours of rotary-wing flight time and more than 200 combat missions. Mayors Ryan Fitzthum and Lisa Marvin, Representative Tim O'Driscoll, and other area dignitaries will also be in attendance.

Explore the 9-11 Artifact at the Veteran's Monument in Rockville, Minnesota Gallery Credit: Tim Lyon, TSM St. Cloud