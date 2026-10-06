Sartell-St. Stephen Student Earns National Merit Semifinalist Recognition
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell-St. Stephen High School student has been picked as a semifinalist for a national award. Senior Henry Johnson has been designated as a Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Johnson Among Less Than 1% Named National Merit Semifinalists
Johnson is one of less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors who are the highest-scoring entrants in each state. The number of semifinalists in each state is proportional to the state's percentage of the national total of seniors.
Principal Shayne Kusler says they are very proud of Johnson and his continued academic achievements:
"We are also proud of how he represents himself as a Sabre in so many areas, participating in many music programs including band, jazz band, choir, and chamber choir and activities including robotics, math league, and theatre."
In order to be considered for a Merit Scholarship, students must fulfill multiple requirements to advance to the finals.
READ MORE: Local High Schooler Achieves The Rare Perfect ACT Score
How many will win?
About 95 percent of semifinalists are expected to achieve finalist status. About half of the finalists will be picked to share in nearly $26 million in scholarship money and earn the title Merit Scholar.
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