The Granite City Train Show is back at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud this weekend. The show will take place from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday November 14. Doug Bargmann and Greg Hoemberg are co-owners of the event and hobbyists. They joined me on WJON. Hoemberg and Bargmann say the show features model and toy trains of all scales, accessories, books, videos, railroad collectibles, antique toys and hobby items.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Vendors

Bargmann says they have more than 40 vendors for this show. Hoemberg says the books and vendors have helpful hints on how to either add to your train hobby or how to start one. Bargmann says the Granite City O-gauge club will be there showing off the O-gauge trains and answering quesitons. He says he concession stand will also be open.

Get our free mobile app

photo - courtesy of granitecitytrainshow.com photo - courtesy of granitecitytrainshow.com

Who is the Show For?

Bargmann says the event is for people interested in trains, the history, for hobbyists and for families. A children's railway play area, which includes a wooden train layout is available. Bargmann says children really enjoy this spot and this early love of trains is what led to his passion for model trains as an adult. He says many of the hobbyists love to talk about their displays and the detail that went into what they've created.

Tickets

Tickets for the event are $6.00 for adults with kids 10 and under for free. If you'd like to learn more about the Granite city Train Show it is available below.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Doug and Greg, it is available below.