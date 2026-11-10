A place for horses and healing. That's how Executive Director Kathy Zachman describes what Angel Reins is. Angel Reins is a 501C3 non profit located near St. Augusta. It consists of 18 horses who serve combat veterans, survivors of human trafficking, and other area non-profits. Zachman says Angel Reins is completely volunteer and they do not charge for their services.

Photo courtesy of Kathy Zachman Photo courtesy of Kathy Zachman

Angel Reins Is a Non Profit

Zachman says the idea of Angel Reins came to her in 2012 and she started it in 2018. Angel Reins got their 501C3 status in 2020. Some of the first groups that Zachman recalls helping include Terebinth Refuge, and the St. Cloud V.A.

Photo courtesy of Kathy Zachman Photo courtesy of Kathy Zachman

How Angel Reins was born

Zachman says she's always loved horses and recalls drawing them and loving them as a kid. Kathy got her first horse at the age of 40. She says she wasn't aware the horses could have this type of positive effect on people who've dealt with trauma in their life. She believes horses have an innate ability to "look into somebody's sole". Zachman feels horses just know what these individuals have gone through.

Each Horse is Different

Zachman says the horses have different personalities with 15 of the 18 being rescue horses. She says rescue horses are horses that were going to be killed. Zachman says when they acquire a horse, the horse stays with them forever. She says certain horses are drawn to different people due to their traumas.

Photo - Laura Kunkel Photo - Laura Kunkel

Volunteers Make it Work

Angel Reins has approximately 10 volunteers. Three of those volunteers were apart of our discussion this week. The volunteer includes Lynn Crandall, Bev Mendel, and Kim Schweiler. Crandall says she volunteers because of Kathy and the type of calming energy the horses embody. Mendel and Schweiler also agree that the calming energy from the horses keep them coming back.

Learn More

Zachman says they have been busy with groups and individuals in the past few months and encourages interested individuals and groups to go to angelreinsstable.org.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Kathy Zachman, click below.