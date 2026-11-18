MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Fulton Brewing has announced that Lupulin Brewing Company in Big Lake is joining True North Beverage.

The announcement marks the third brand addition to True North Beverage in the past three months, following Bemidji Brewing in August and Fargo Brewing Company earlier this month.

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Under a long-term licensing agreement effective on December 1st, Fulton Brewing will assume responsibility for production, sales, marketing, and fulfillment of Lupulin's wholesale distribution portfolio. Production for wholesale distribution will transition from Lupulin's Big Lake facility to Fulton's Northeast Minneapolis brewery.

Lupulin's taproom will continue operating.

Lupulin President and Co-Founder Jeff Zierdt says,

"This partnership gives us access to the resources and infrastructure to continue growing our brand, while staying true to what makes Lupulin special."

Lupulin was founded in 2015.

True North Beverage launched in August 2026. It's portfolio now includes Fulton Brewing, FINNEGANS, Bemidji Brewing, Fargo Brewing Company, and Lupulin Brewing. Each brand maintains its own identity.

Challenging times

The partnership comes at a challenging time for the craft beer industry. According to the Brewers Association, U.S. craft beer production declined 4% in 2025, while overall beer volume fell 5.7%.

Rising production costs, shifting consumer preferences, increased competition, and regulatory uncertainty surrounding hemp-derived THC beverages are creating additional pressures for producers.