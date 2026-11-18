ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A group of three stores that opened in downtown St. Cloud earlier this year has decided to close. Final Sale Liquidation Center, The Wrapping Room, and Better Than Mom's Macarons are closing this month or have already closed.

St. Cloud Shops Close After A Short Run

The Wrapping Room has already closed and will not be wrapping any holiday gifts this year. Final Sale Liquidation Center and Better Than Mom's Macarons' last day of operations will be Saturday, November 28th, or Small Business Saturday. The shops are all owned by Kris Braegelmann and Brandon Fisher.

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Braegelmann says the decision to close was not an easy one because they enjoyed all three businesses and the uniqueness of them, but with the current economic conditions and lack of support for the downtown business community, they felt it was necessary.

Better Than Macarons to go back to Cottage Food Operation

Better Than Macarons will be working towards going back to a Cottage Food License and taking orders through its website and Facebook, along with selling at local markets over the next few months. The trio of shops all opened from January to March at the beginning of the year.

The last days Final Sale Liquidation Center and Better Than Macarons will be open are:

November 18 - 22 and November 27- 28.

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