ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three new businesses are creating a one-stop shop in downtown St. Cloud. Final Sale Liquidation Center, the Wrapping Room, and Better Than Mom's Macarons have all opened at 619 West St. Germain Street.

Final Sale Liquidation Center offers new products like clothes, housewares, toys, and more at a 10 to 80% discount. The Wrapping Room offers gift wrapping and storage for presents for any occasion, and Better Than Mom's Macarons offers a wide variety of the sweet treats.

The businesses are co-owned by Kris Braegelmann and Brandon Fisher. Braegelmann says it took a lot of hard work to get the shops open:

"It's definitely been difficult starting three businesses at once, especially as the government was shut down this last fall when we were trying to do all our stuff, and it definitely made it a challenge, all while working full-time jobs yet too, so it's definitely been a challenge, but every challenge is always rewarding, and it's worthwhile."

The Grand Opening for all three shops is still on the way.

Braegelmann says Final Sale Liquidation Center and The Wrapping Room officially opened about a month ago, but will be having a grand opening celebration sometime in March.

Better Than Mom's Macarons is taking orders now and expects to be fully open by mid-March. Fisher creates all the delicious goodies at Better Than Mom's Macrons and says there will be no shortage of flavors to choose from:

"I started making them last year, so I've probably made over 200 different kinds, different flavors. In the case, you'll probably find about 20 different flavors at any given time, and then those flavors will change seasonally with the holidays and things like that."

Fisher says even if he doesn't offer a flavor if you request it, he can make it.

All three businesses are open from Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All the shops are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

