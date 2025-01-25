Downtown St. Cloud’s Bold & Bright In Full Swing This Weekend [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Winter celebration is in full swing this weekend. The annual Bold & Bright festival started on Friday and runs through Sunday night. There is a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor events.
Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there are a couple of new things this year:
"The beloved Night & Lights Parade is back that's at 6:30 p.m. happening through downtown followed by fireworks and so that's a fun addition for that event this year, Lake George is where they're going to be shooting those off so what I understand is they'll be viewing areas at Lake George that you can bring your own blanket or lawnchair, what have you."
Thompson says the top floor of the parking ramps will also be good viewing areas for the fireworks and there is a little something for everyone. Other events at Bold & Bright on Saturday include a Llama petting zoo, a merchants' market, a pop-up shop, and more.
Sunday will have skating at Lake George, and Game Day with various board and card games at several downtown locations. Plus don't forget about all the Marshmallow themed goodies at participating restaurants.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph
Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO
11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned