ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Winter celebration is in full swing this weekend. The annual Bold & Bright festival started on Friday and runs through Sunday night. There is a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor events.

Curling on Lake George, BOLD & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there are a couple of new things this year:

"The beloved Night & Lights Parade is back that's at 6:30 p.m. happening through downtown followed by fireworks and so that's a fun addition for that event this year, Lake George is where they're going to be shooting those off so what I understand is they'll be viewing areas at Lake George that you can bring your own blanket or lawnchair, what have you."

Merchants' Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Thompson says the top floor of the parking ramps will also be good viewing areas for the fireworks and there is a little something for everyone. Other events at Bold & Bright on Saturday include a Llama petting zoo, a merchants' market, a pop-up shop, and more.

Sunday will have skating at Lake George, and Game Day with various board and card games at several downtown locations. Plus don't forget about all the Marshmallow themed goodies at participating restaurants.

Jules Bistro's Kindness Cake using secret Marshmallow ingredient, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Jules Bistro Blackberry & Banana Latte for Bold & Bright 2025, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Merchants Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON

Curling on Lake George, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt

Heijeu Arts at Curling on Lake George, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt

