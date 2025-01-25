Downtown St. Cloud&#8217;s Bold &#038; Bright In Full Swing This Weekend [PHOTOS]

Downtown St. Cloud’s Bold & Bright In Full Swing This Weekend [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud Winter celebration is in full swing this weekend. The annual Bold & Bright festival started on Friday and runs through Sunday night. There is a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor events.

Curling on Lake George, BOLD & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says there are a couple of new things this year:

"The beloved Night & Lights Parade is back that's at 6:30 p.m. happening through downtown followed by fireworks and so that's a fun addition for that event this year, Lake George is where they're going to be shooting those off so what I understand is they'll be viewing areas at Lake George that you can bring your own blanket or lawnchair, what have you."

Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Merchants' Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Thompson says the top floor of the parking ramps will also be good viewing areas for the fireworks and there is a little something for everyone. Other events at Bold & Bright on Saturday include a Llama petting zoo, a merchants' market, a pop-up shop, and more.

Pop-Up Shops, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Culinary Studio, Pop-Up Shop, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt
Sunday will have skating at Lake George, and Game Day with various board and card games at several downtown locations. Plus don't forget about all the Marshmallow themed goodies at participating restaurants.

Jules Bistro's Kindness Cake using secret Marshmallow ingredient, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Jules Bistro Blackberry & Banana Latte for Bold & Bright 2025, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Merchants Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Merchants Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Merchants Market, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Paul Habstritt, WJON
Heijeu Arts at Curling on Lake George, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt
Pop-Up Shop, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Eminent Coffee Roasters, Pop-Up Shop, Bold & Bright 2025. PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON
Heijeu Arts, Pop-Up Shop, Bold & Bright 2025
