ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- It was a chance to sample some great food and determine whose cuisine reigns supreme in St. Cloud on Saturday. The Mac and Cheese Crawl made its Bold & Bright debut with ten downtown businesses fighting for top honors. There was mac and cheese with chicken fried bacon, Pad Thai-inspired mac, and more. Jules Bistro's mac featured Italian sausage and honey chipotle cheddar from local partners.

Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal serving up Mac N' Cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal serving up Mac N' Cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Jules Bistro Owner Donella Westphal says the key to a great mac and cheese is the pasta:

"I think it's always important to have the right pasta, and nobody loves mushy pasta, and this one stands up over time even in the warmth of the heatwell. It's firm, it's got great texture."

Westphal says the pasta they use is from an award-winning small batch pasta company in New York.

Serving up Mac N' Cheese at the Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Serving up Mac N' Cheese at the Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Red Hot Buffalo Mac and Cheese at Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Red Hot Buffalo Mac and Cheese at Red Carpet Nightclub, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Red Carpet Nightclub had a buffalo mac and a ranch mac and cheese for people to choose from. Co-Owner and Chef Jamie Foster says he didn't originally plan to offer two kinds of mac and cheese:

"Actually, I had kind of decided to do the Red Hot Buffalo Chicken because of the Red name in it, and then, I thought well, if I'm going to do that, I should add a little spice to it, and I decided to add bleu cheese crumbles on one and then offered one with ranch dressing for the other people."

Foster says the Red Carpet is trying to get more involved in the community, and the mac and cheese crawl was a good way to do so.

Chicken Fried Bacon mac and cheese at White Horse, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Chicken Fried Bacon mac and cheese at White Horse, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

How many people took part, and did it cost anything?

The Mac and Cheese Crawl was sold out, with 203 people attending. It cost $30 to do the crawl, and people got to sample four ounces of pasta from the participating businesses. MC's Dugout took home the top honor for best dish, with 7 West Taphouse in second, and Olde Brick House winning third.

MC's Dugout first place mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON MC's Dugout first place mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

White Horse mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON White Horse mac n' cheese, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Serving up some great mac n' cheese at the Pickled Loon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON Serving up some great mac n' cheese at the Pickled Loon, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

