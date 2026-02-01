Local Teams Face Off In Bold & Bright Pond Hockey Tournament [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual downtown festival was in full swing in St. Cloud over the weekend. Bold & Bright took place on Friday and Saturday with a wide range of activities. Friday had a self-guided historic walking tour and a comedian showcase at six different venues. One of the highlights on Saturday was the Pond Hockey Tournament on Lake George.
READ MORE: A Delicious Day Of Macaroni Magic In Downtown St. Cloud [PHOTOS]
Co-Organizer Craig Besco says pond hockey is all about getting back to the roots of the sport:
"The one thing that I think is unique is that they are bringing their friends from out of the area, they're bringing in old college friends, they're old high school buddies that they used to play with, so I think it's going to be some good competition."
Besco says getting the Pond Hockey tournament included in Bold and Bright has been a couple of years in the making.
Fellow Co-Organizer Dana Janson says it took a lot of legwork to put the tourney together:
"A lot of just digging into what we need to do, the licensing, just having people out here, reaching out, just a lot of marketing and information, having to find out what we had to do, and referring to the large metro one and kind of taking some ideas from them and putting it together into this pond hockey tournament here."
Janson says they hope to grow the tournament into a three-day event down the line. Six teams of up to six players each took part in the four-on-four tourney, with the St. Cloud Subaru Team defeating Team Washed to take home the title. Bold & Bright wrapped up Saturday with a Winter Lights Parade and Fireworks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard
The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22
Gallery Credit: Image Credits: Minnesota's New Country 98-1