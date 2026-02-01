ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- An annual downtown festival was in full swing in St. Cloud over the weekend. Bold & Bright took place on Friday and Saturday with a wide range of activities. Friday had a self-guided historic walking tour and a comedian showcase at six different venues. One of the highlights on Saturday was the Pond Hockey Tournament on Lake George.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE: A Delicious Day Of Macaroni Magic In Downtown St. Cloud [PHOTOS]

Co-Organizer Craig Besco says pond hockey is all about getting back to the roots of the sport:

"The one thing that I think is unique is that they are bringing their friends from out of the area, they're bringing in old college friends, they're old high school buddies that they used to play with, so I think it's going to be some good competition."

Besco says getting the Pond Hockey tournament included in Bold and Bright has been a couple of years in the making.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Fellow Co-Organizer Dana Janson says it took a lot of legwork to put the tourney together:

"A lot of just digging into what we need to do, the licensing, just having people out here, reaching out, just a lot of marketing and information, having to find out what we had to do, and referring to the large metro one and kind of taking some ideas from them and putting it together into this pond hockey tournament here."

Janson says they hope to grow the tournament into a three-day event down the line. Six teams of up to six players each took part in the four-on-four tourney, with the St. Cloud Subaru Team defeating Team Washed to take home the title. Bold & Bright wrapped up Saturday with a Winter Lights Parade and Fireworks.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita Discover where you can find the best access in the country for your pick of courses, the unique terrain that lends itself to world-class golf, and what makes select clubs noteworthy. Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list. Gallery Credit: Stacker