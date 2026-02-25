ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Applications are now open for a unique award to recognize schools for promoting Minnesota-grown food. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA), through its Minnesota Grown program is taking applications for its Cream of the Crop Awards for Farm to School and Farm to Kids.

What is the award and who is it for?

The awards recognize school districts, family day care providers, and early care centers for leadership in promoting, serving, and teaching kids about Minnesota-grown foods. Ag Commissioner Thom Petersen says farm to kids shows up in many ways across Minnesota, from school gardens to partnerships with local farmers, community events, and menu items that feature Minnesota-grown foods.

What are the award levels?

There will be three Cream of the Crop winners for School District of the Year, Early Care Center of the Year, and Family Day Care of the Year. Also, select applicants will receive the Outstanding in the Field Honors at three levels: Golden Drumstick, Silver Squash, and Bronze Berry. The deadline to apply is March 20th.

2025 Cream of the Crop Award Winners were:

School District of the Year: Minneapolis Public Schools

Family Daycare of the Year: Little Skeeters Daycare (Bagley, MN)

The 2025 Outstanding Field Honors were:

Golden Drumstick Honors

ISD 196 – Rosemount-Eagan-Apple Valley

Mesabi East School District (Aurora, MN)

Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center (Bemidji, MN)

Roseville Area Schools

Love and Laughter Family Child Care (Anoka, MN)

Silver Squash Honors

Foley Area Schools

Holy Rosary School (Detroit Lakes, MN)

Cannon Falls Area Schools

Bronze Berry Honors

White Bear Lake Area Schools

Winona Area Public Schools

Holdingford Public Schools

The Cream of the Crop Awards are a partnership between the Minnesota Grown program and the Minnesota Farm to Kids Alliance. Minnesota Grown is a program of the Minnesota Agriculture Department to promote products grown and raised in the state, and the program has connected local farmers, farmers' markets, and consumers for over 40 years.

