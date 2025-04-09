Holdingford High School’s New Greenhouse Comes To Life
HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- A project over a year in the making has finally come to life for a Central Minnesota High School. Holdingford High School’s new greenhouse is up and bringing vegetables to the lunch room for the school.
The project started in October of 2023 and grew with a partnership between the school and the Holdingford FFA Alumni. The new greenhouse triples the growing space students have for vegetables, herbs, and flowers. It also allowed the kids to be involved with the building of the structure.
The students took part in all aspects of the construction including roof assembly, applying polycarbonate and steel sheeting, and installing the decorative veneer panels. The High School will have an Open House for the new greenhouse on May 3rd from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.
