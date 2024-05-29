Holdingford High School Breaks Ground On New Greenhouse

HOLDINGFORD (WJON News) -- An area school broke ground on a new greenhouse on Wednesday. Holdingford FFA Alumni, in cooperation with the high school, are putting up the new structure.

The greenhouse will be 24 X 48 in size and allow the school to expand the farm-to-table foods offered in the school cafeterias, and provide additional lab space for students. Last year the existing greenhouse provided about 55 buckets of pickles for the school along with lettuce, peppers watermelon, and more.

Alumni FFA Treasurer Lori Yurczyk says the school has a high demand for the additional space:

“Their always turning students away that was why they saw the need for additional space so I’m quite certain whatever space is going to be increased by this new greenhouse, it will be filled.”

She says the whole project has been a team effort between the Alumni FFA, school and community:

“It’s just really a collaboration between the school and the alumni and community. We are co-constructing this, it’s completely being done together, the superintendent and business manager have been wonderful and its, you can’t do it without each other.”

Yurczyk says the greenhouse will come in a kit and students, alumni and community members will build it, kind of like an erector set and they still have a lot of fundraising to do towards their goal of $100,000 for the project.

She says they are optimistic that they will receive $10,000 to $20,000 in grants, and will be doing fundraising throughout the summer including selling raffle tickets for a $5,000 prize drawing on August 10th. The goal is to have the greenhouse up and ready for school in the fall.

