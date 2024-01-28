Bold & Bright Shines Spotlight On Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The spotlight was on downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The first annual Bold & Bright was in full swing Saturday on West St. Germain Street with lots of things to do.

There was a curling demonstration from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., ice sculptures to see as well as an ice sculpting demonstration, free music at the Gnarly Bard Theater, a parade at 5:00 p.m., and a laser light show at 7:00 p.m. The Bold & Bright wraps up Sunday with Brunch & Boutiques.

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. have a bite to eat and shop the wide assortment of unique shops in downtown St. Cloud.

