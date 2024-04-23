Gnarly Bard Theater Announces Its 2024/2025 Season

Gnarly Bard Theater Announces Its 2024/2025 Season

Gnarly Bard Theater via Google Maps

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Gnarly Bard Theater has unveiled its 2024/2025 season of shows. The season will kick off in October with "In the Next Room or the vibrator play" by Sarah Ruhl.

Photo Courtesy of Gnarly Bard Theater
loading...

December will see "The Naughty List" take the stage which will be followed up by "Exit, Pursued by a Bear" in March and "The Last Day of Pompeii" in May. "The Naughty List," and "The Last Day in Pompeii" are Gnarly Bard Theater original musical productions.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
loading...

Season tickets are available now for $100 or theatergoers can get individual show tickets for $30 each. Auditions for "In the Next Room" will be held on May 16th and 18th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)

LOOK: 52 Black actors who made entertainment history

Stacker presents over 50 Black actors whose performances broke barriers and made entertainment history.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Celebs Share Their Personal Paranormal Stories

Filed Under: Gnarly Bard Theater\, The Last Day of Pompeii, The Naughty List
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON