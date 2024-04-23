Gnarly Bard Theater Announces Its 2024/2025 Season
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Gnarly Bard Theater has unveiled its 2024/2025 season of shows. The season will kick off in October with "In the Next Room or the vibrator play" by Sarah Ruhl.
December will see "The Naughty List" take the stage which will be followed up by "Exit, Pursued by a Bear" in March and "The Last Day of Pompeii" in May. "The Naughty List," and "The Last Day in Pompeii" are Gnarly Bard Theater original musical productions.
Season tickets are available now for $100 or theatergoers can get individual show tickets for $30 each. Auditions for "In the Next Room" will be held on May 16th and 18th.
