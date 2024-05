Timberwolves/Denver Series Start Times Announced

The Timberwolves will play the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals starting Saturday, May 4. Game times are as follows:

Game 1 - Saturday May 4 - Timberwolves at Denver, 6:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 5:30

Game 2 - Monday May 6 - Timberwolves at Denver, 9:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 8:30

Game 3 - Friday May 10 - Denver at Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 8:00

Game 4 - Sunday May 12 - Denver at Timberwolves, 7:00 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:30

Game 5 - Tuesday May 14 - Timberwolves at Denver, TBA (if necessary), on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports

Game 6 - Thursday May 16 - Denver at Timberwolves, TBA (if necessary), on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports

Game 7 - Sunday May 19 - Timberwolves at Denver, TBA (if necessary), on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports