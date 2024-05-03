Six SCTCC Students Will Compete at Skills USA Challenge

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Six students from St. Cloud Technical and Community College are heading to Atlanta in June to compete in the Skills USA National Conference and Championships.

SCTCC will send students to compete in Auto Body, Electrical Construction, and Medium and Heavy Truck competitions after placing first in the state competitions earlier this year.

The Results From the State Competition:

Auto Body:

Tayden Christians (St. Joseph) – 1st Place in college-level refinishing.

(St. Joseph) – 1st Place in college-level refinishing. Spencer Doran (St. Michael) – 1st Place in college-level collision repair.

(St. Michael) – 1st Place in college-level collision repair. Troy Pfiefer (Buffalo) – 1st Place in high school-level refinishing and collision repair.

Electrical Construction:

Jakob Felger (Mora) – 1st Place in industrial motor control.

(Mora) – 1st Place in industrial motor control. Ian Wilson (Dassel) – 1st Place in electrical construction wiring.

Medium/Heavy Truck:

Nick Sakry (Sartell) – 1st place in medium – heavy truck.

The National Leadership and Skills Conference will bring together more than 16,000 students, instructors, industry partners, and government officials to compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals in 115 divisions.

Troy Pfeifer, who placed first in two categories, will be able to choose one event to participate in.

