St. Cloud Fugitive Arrested in Ramsey County Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A fugitive from St. Cloud was arrested in Little Canada after he failed to return for the verdict in his attempted murder trial.

Twenty-eight-year-old Bryant Garth II was convicted on four counts of aiding and abetting 1st-degree attempted murder, four counts of 2nd-degree assault with a gun, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun. He failed to return to court for his verdict and a judge issued an arrest warrant on April 15th.

Garth was the last of three men convicted in a south St. Cloud shooting that injured four people. The other men, Twenty-one-year-old Jamarcus Morris was sentenced to 72 years in prison, and 29-year-old Daquan Ledbetter was sentenced to 63 years behind bars.

The shooting happened near the intersection of 11th Avenue South and 6th Street South in July 2022. The three men pulled up to a group of people and opened fire into the crowd.

In all, 33 shots were fired in the incident, and three men, between 19-21-years-old, and a 15-year-old boy were taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office says the U.S. Marshal's North Star Fugitive Task Force and Ramsey County SWAT team arrested Garth in Little Canada on Thursday.

A sentencing date will be set once Garth is returned to the Stearns County Jail.

