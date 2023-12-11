New Downtown St. Cloud Business Taking Holiday Orders!

Holiday shopping is real. I was out this weekend shopping for my neices golden birthday, and as I looked for a parking space at the big box department store I was at, it hit me that we are hitting peak holiday shopping. If you are hoping to avoid the line when it comes to your holiday dinner, you might want to order ahead when you can. One new downtown St. Cloud business is offering customers the chance to order early for the holiday.

The Boil, is offering a holiday meal ahead of time, so you can enjoy time with family and friends rather than waiting in line to pick up your order.

Seafood Platter for Christmas and New Year’s! We are taking preorders now. Please call ahead to avoid the line, THANK YOU

This makes a ton of sense, and I'm not sure why other businesses aren't jumping on the order ahead-of-time wagon.

A few years ago I ordered ahead of time meal for Easter from a large grocery store chain based in Iowa. Everything was ready to go, all I had to do, was warm everything back up for the meal. Instead of taking multiple hours to cook everything, it took me about an hour to get everything warmed up and ready to serve.

I loved the experience, it was pretty hassle-free, I prepaid, so all I had to do was pick up the food, and get to my destination.

If you are cooking for the holidays how do you handle the meal? Is it homemade? Is it to-go like what The Boil and other businesses are offering? Let us know through the app chat feature!

