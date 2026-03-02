ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Explore some great Central Minnesota establishments and earn points for prizes as part of a unique vacation. Visit Greater St. Cloud's Beer-Cation will take you around to different pubs in St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Kimball, and more. All you have to do is sign up for free on Visit Greater St. Cloud's website to start earning points for prizes.

There are currently 13 stops in the tour.

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director, Rachel Thompson, says they have a variety of prize levels:

"There are prizes that kind of run anywhere from 20 points all the way up to 100 points. Whatever it is that you want to try to target, if you make it to all 13 stops, you have enough points to get every single one of our prizes."

She says all you have to do is check in when visiting a stop using their online location-based GPS webpage, and no phone app is needed.

Thompson says if beer is not your thing, you could do rootbeer or pretzels:

"No purchase at those locations is necessary. We do encourage you to go in and find something inside, visit that establishment in some way, but it is a geolocation, so that that purchase is not a requirement."

Thompson says it is a great event to do with a group of friends over several weekends or months, and they plan to add more stops coming up. You have up to one year to try to visit all the businesses, and you do need to be 21 or over to participate.

The current stops in Beer-Cation are:

Beaver Island Brewing - St. Cloud

Pantown Brewing Company - St. Cloud

Bad Habit Brewing - St. Joseph

Milk & Honey Ciders - St. Joseph

Iron Street Distillery - St. Cloud

Millner Heritage Winery - Kimball

Redhead Creamery + Spirits - Brooten

Obbink Distillery - St. Joseph

Third Street Brewhouse - Cold Spring

Spilled Grain Brewhouse - Annandale

Boulder Tap House - St. Cloud

Crooked Pint Ale House - Waite Park

Northern Hallow Winery - Foley

