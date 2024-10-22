What Are Top Travel Trends Affecting St. Cloud Area In 2025?
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- What are the top travel trends affecting St. Cloud? Visit Greater St. Cloud has looked at the top national travel trends for its 2025 strategic plan and identified the six that will most affect the St. Cloud area. One of those is Sustainable and Ethical Travel.
Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says people are being mindful of the environmental impact of their trips and they want to know about things like charging stations but not just for cars:
"E-Bikes is another thing they're wanting to take a look at, where are those charging stations, where are those trails that are going to be best used for those bikes, and then if there's roadway systems that are best navigated, all of that ties into that piece."
Thompson says people want to know about sustainable hotels, their practices, and what St. Cloud has to offer in those areas. Another top trend is Immersive and Authentic Experiences. She says people want an original experience and want to see what goes on behind the scenes:
"Instead of going to a location and visiting the park or the fall festival they want to see the background, how was the corn maze designed how was it from an agricultural standpoint designed and navigated and concepted, all of those things are more immersive in nature."
Thompson says ever since covid travelers are looking to come in and feel like a local or part of the community. The other top trends include Wellness and Well-being, Solo and Small Group Travel, Remote Work and Digital Nomads, and Multi-generational Travel.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- A Pillar Of Little Falls Community Celebrates 120th Anniversary
- Tri-County Humane Society’s Companion Walk A Howling Good Time
- Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
- Rocori Students Unlock History As They Bring A Park Back To Life
- Sartell Coach Making Wheels On The Bus Go Round & Round
- Red Truck Ice Cream Rolls Into The Hearts Of Cold Spring
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Offbeat adventures: Travel to the coolest hidden wonders in every U.S. state
Gallery Credit: Sandi Hemmerlein
LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity
Gallery Credit: Stacker