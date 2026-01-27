ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The weather outside might be frightful, but the upcoming events in St. Cloud are delightful. There is no shortage of fun events coming up in the St. Cloud area over the next several weeks. In addition to Bold and Bright this weekend, there is the Winter Chill at Riverside Park with sledding, snowshoeing, and free Nordic Ski rentals. On Sunday, Riverside Park will also host the annual Barnelopet Kids Youth Ski.

What other events are there?

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says winter is the time to get out and explore and burn some energy at great events at the River's Edge Convention Center in February:

"The Sportsmen Show kicks it off, that is February 6th through 8th, that is a Friday through Sunday. The tickets are $10 for adults, $3 for kids, and two of my favorite highlights of the show, the live trout pond, and yes, you can take your catches home."

Thompson says her other favorite attraction is Twiggy the Water Skiing Squirrel. She says, come late February, it will be time to think spring at the Camp and Travel Show:

"The used show was a couple of weeks ago, and this is more for camp and travel heading into those warmer months of the year and getting excited about the resorts in our state, as well as the products like campers and those types of things."

The Camp and Travel Show takes place from February 19th through the 22nd at River's Edge, and is followed up by the Farm Show on February 24th and 25th.

What about concert announcements?

Thompson says March will have a lot in store for people to enjoy as well. Plus, winter is always fun to see the concert announcement for The Ledge Amphitheater start up, like the two shows they have revealed so far of Lindsey Stirling and Blues Traveler/Gin Blossoms/Spin Doctors.

