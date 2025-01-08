2025 Visitor’s Guide Is Unveiled By Visit Greater St. Cloud

2025 Visitor&#8217;s Guide Is Unveiled By Visit Greater St. Cloud

PHOTO courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud - Super Cooper Media

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Visit Greater St. Cloud has unveiled its 2025 Visitor Guide. The guide is chock full of captivating attractions, events, and experiences for people of all tastes.

Executive Director Rachel Thompson says they are incredibly excited to share the 2025 guide and it is an invaluable tool for visitors, conference attendees, sports groups, and even residents looking to discover those hidden gems. She says in 2024 travel accounted for 21% of all spending in the region and the guide serves as a powerful tool to attract people to the region.

The guide can be found in over 100 Northern Minnesota travel racks, 80 Metro area travel racks, the Mall of America, and the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport. You can get a digital copy of the guide by going to Visit Greater St. Cloud's website to download it.

