Greater St. Cloud Restaurant Week Returns For 4th Year

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A popular St. Cloud event has announced its themes and dates for 2025. Greater St. Cloud Restaurant Week will be back for its fourth year and kicks off on Mother's Day.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud. PHOTO courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud. loading...

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Executive Director Rachel Thompson says it is a challenge for restaurants to come up with a food item people don't know them for that they want to showcase. She says they have some fun categories to showcase this year:

"Fully Loaded is our next category, whether that'd be something that is a piled nachos plate, or a cocktail that's got all sorts of garnishes, I think about bloody marys in that category, I think about anything that is piled on top of each other and a little bit decadent."

The other six categories are Mom's Favorites, Kid Friendly, Vegan/Vegetarian Vibes, Uff-Da Tastes Like Minnesota, Meat Lover's Paradise, and Owner's Recommendations.

IMAGE courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud. IMAGE courtesy of Visit Greater St. Cloud. loading...

Restaurants can submit one menu item in one of the seven categories and Thompson says they get theme ideas from a variety of sources:

"And so some of those come through that survey process in the comments section as well as we talk with the restaurant owners about what is it that your seeing as trends emerging in the culinary scene, farm to table, locally sourced is of course one of those things."

Thompson says they also need to keep the categories broad enough so that all types of restaurants can find an area to take part in. Greater St. Cloud Restaurant Week will run from May 11th to the 17th and restaurants have until March 22nd to submit their dish.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

6 More Restaurants Guy Fieri Should Check Out in Central Minnesota

Here are the Restaurants that Opened in the St. Cloud Area in 2022