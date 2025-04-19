2025 Restaurant Week Gift Card Give-Away Registration Is Open

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Greater St. Cloud Restaurant Week is about three weeks away, but people can already start gearing up for the fun. Registration for the event's gift card giveaway has opened. Seven gift cards valued at $50 each will be given away.

Visit Greater St. Cloud's Rachel Thompson says there is no purchase necessary to register for the gift card giveaway, and it is a great way to get people excited about trying a new restaurant:

"I think the list gives you a good idea too of things that you perhaps didn't know either existed or will help get you out of your comfort zone of things that you order at a specific restaurant."

The categories for restaurant week 2025 are: Fully Loaded, Mom's Favorites, Kid Friendly, Vegan/Vegetarian Vibes, Uff-Da Tastes Like Minnesota, Meat Lover's Paradise, and Owner's Recommendations. Thompson says restaurant week is a good excuse to get out and try something new.

All the restaurants and their dishes can be found on Visit Greater St. Cloud's website. Use this link for the gift card registration. Restaurant week runs from May 11th through the 17th.

