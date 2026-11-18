ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Boxes full of toys have been popping up all over town. The annual U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is back this year.

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St. Cloud Coordinator Henry Ewers says they've already distributed between 250 and 300 boxes around the area.

He says they are looking for donations for a wide range of ages.

From age zero to 15 years old. What we have a hard time doing is getting gifts for the teenagers, young boys and girls. We try to get perfumes and things like that, which they are starting to get into.

The last day that they'll be collecting donations is on December 16th.

Distribution information

They have three toy distribution locations.

Catholic Charities Emergency Services on Roosevelt Road. You have to register in person for this location. The distribution dates are December 15th, 17th, and 22nd.

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud requires you to sign up online only. Their distribution date is December 8th.

The Kimball area distribution night is December 5th at the Willow Creek Park Shelter. No sign-up is required.

The parent or guardian can go in and shop. It's set up like a store. The setup is from zero to five, six to 10, and 10 to 15 areas. They all get at least one large toy, if not two, a stocking stuffer, and a book; we're really big on books.

Fundraisers planned

Besides 250-300 drop box locations, Toys for Tots has several fundraisers, including:

November 25th at Winners in Sartell

December 4th at the Stearns History Museum

December 5th at Walmart in Sartell

December 5th at the Moose Lodge in Waite Park

December 11th and 12th at the St. Cloud State University hockey games

December 15th at the Sartell-St. Stephen versus Sauk Rapids-Rice boys' hockey game in Sartell; they'll have a teddy bear toss.