St. Joseph is encouraging people to attend businesses in the city on "shop small Saturday" on Saturday, November 28. St. Joe Mayor Adam Scepaniak joined me on WJON. He says the shop small crawl will take place at numerous businesses in St. Joseph.

Shop Small Crawl

Businesses participating included in the "Shop Small Crawl" from 10am - 4pm are Milk & Honey Ciders, the House & Food Tap, Art & Heritage Place, Sal's Bar & Grill, American Legion, W/R Home & Clothing Co, White Peony Boutique, MN Street Market, Bad Habit Brewing Co, Jupiter Moon, Wandering Cow, Laplayette Bar, Krewe Restaurant, Flour & Flower, Obbink Distilling, and Bruno Press.

JoeTown Winter Walk

The JoeTown Winter Walk Festival will take place on Friday December 4th from 4-8pm. Scepaniak says they will be bringing in Santa Claus on a Brenny Trucking flatbed semi trailer. He says they will also light up their giant Christmas Tree by the St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Downtown St. Joseph (photo - Jay Caldwell) Downtown St. Joseph (photo - Jay Caldwell)

Interest in Bello Cucina Building

Bello Cucina Italian Steakhouse in St. Joseph has announced they will be closing at the end of December. Scepaniak says "there has been 4 different businesses that have expressed a lot of interest" looking to take over the location but nothing is pending. He is optimistic the location will remain a restaurant.

Data Centers

Months ago the city of St. Joseph put a moratorium on data centers in their community. Scepaniak likes that they gave themselves a year to gather information about the negatives and positives of data centers and whether they would make sense for them. He says they haven't received any interest from developers looking to place a data center in St. Joe.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Adam Scepaniak, click below.