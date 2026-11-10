SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell has taken another step forward for the future of the Mill District. The City Council approved a development agreement with Ryan Companies to explore uses for the property at Monday night's meeting.

Ryan Companies Begins Due Diligence On Mill Property

No property has been sold, but the agreement allows Ryan Companies to begin due diligence to determine what could be built on 20 to 22 acres of the former paper mill property. The due diligence period could take up to 18 months, during which Ryan Companies will study the land, environmental factors, access to utilities, find potential businesses, and determine what is possible for the site.

Mayor Ryan Fitzhum says residents have been clear that they want the Mill District to become something special:

"They've also been clear that they don't want taxpayers footing the bill to make it happen. We've taken that feedback seriously, and this next stop is about finding the right balance between private investment, public amenities, and protecting taxpayer dollars. We're excited about the possibilities and committed to getting this right for Sartell."

Following the due diligence period, Ryan Companies can identify end users and move towards more specific development proposals. The City retains the rights to the existing riverfront walkway and additional land to continue to develop the riverfront parkway.

Ryan Companies is a nationally recognized real estate developer, designer, builder, and investor with nearly 90 years of experience offering comprehensive commercial real estate services.

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