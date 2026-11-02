ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Nearly 900,000 Minnesotans have already cast their ballot in the general election.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says that as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, local election officials have accepted 886,527 absentee and mail ballots.

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Of the accepted ballots, 266,580 have been returned by mail, and 619,847 ballots were cast in person.

This is the highest number of absentee and mail ballots cast before an election in a non-presidential election year.

Get your ballots turned in to be counted

About 188,000 ballots have not yet been returned. All ballots must be delivered by Tuesday, November 3, to be counted. Voters who have not returned their absentee ballot may drop it off in person at their local election office until 5:00 p.m.

Voters in mail ballot precincts or those who use agent delivery can deliver ballots until 8:00 p.m.



Any ballots delivered by the United States Postal Service before 8:00 p.m. will also be counted.

Voting on Election Day

Minnesotans can vote in-person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 3. Find a polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. All polling places are open until 8:00 p.m. If voters are in line by 8:00 p.m., they can vote.

In Minnesota, people can register to vote on Election Day.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes their right to vote.