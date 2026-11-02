Nearly 900,000 Minnesotans Cast Ballots Early In Midterm Election

Nearly 900,000 Minnesotans Cast Ballots Early In Midterm Election

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ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Nearly 900,000 Minnesotans have already cast their ballot in the general election.

The Minnesota Secretary of State's Office says that as of 9:00 a.m. on Monday, local election officials have accepted 886,527 absentee and mail ballots.

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Of the accepted ballots, 266,580 have been returned by mail, and 619,847 ballots were cast in person.

This is the highest number of absentee and mail ballots cast before an election in a non-presidential election year.

Get your ballots turned in to be counted

About 188,000 ballots have not yet been returned. All ballots must be delivered by Tuesday, November 3, to be counted. Voters who have not returned their absentee ballot may drop it off in person at their local election office until 5:00 p.m.

Voters in mail ballot precincts or those who use agent delivery can deliver ballots until 8:00 p.m.

Any ballots delivered by the United States Postal Service before 8:00 p.m. will also be counted.

Voting on Election Day

Minnesotans can vote in-person at their local polling place on Tuesday, November 3. Find a polling place at mnvotes.gov/pollfinder. All polling places are open until 8:00 p.m. If voters are in line by 8:00 p.m., they can vote.

In Minnesota, people can register to vote on Election Day.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be 18 or older by Election Day, a U.S. Citizen, a resident of Minnesota for at least 20 days, not currently incarcerated for a felony conviction, and not under a court order that revokes their right to vote.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

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