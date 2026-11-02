UNDATED (WJON News) -- The number of measles cases in Minnesota has reached numbers not seen in over thirty years. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says there have been eighty cases of measles in Minnesota, which is the most since 1990.

Minnesota Health Officials Urge Vaccinations As Measles Cases Grow

Sixty-three of those cases have been since mid-September. MDH reports that all but two of the cases have been among people who had not received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and most of them have been in people under 18 years old.

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Dr. Brooke Cunningham says the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR) is well-tested, highly effective, and provides long-lasting protection:

"We strongly advise anyone who is recommended to receive the MMR vaccine and has not been vaccinated to contact their healthcare provider and get vaccinated now."

Todd County Hit Hardest As Measles Cases Climb Across Minnesota

The health department says they have identified several clusters of measles cases stemming from people who have traveled within the United States. Todd County in Central Minnesota has by far seen the most cases, with fifty-seven.

The next closest county is Anoka with six. MDH says vaccination rates dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic and have not rebounded, and stresses that now is the time for people to check their vaccination status and make sure it is up to date.

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