CentraCare Doctor Explains Measles and Its Impact

As of October 29, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 4,852 confirmed measles cases in the United States in 2026, marking the highest annual total in 35 years in the United States. The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 80 cases of measles in the State as of last month. That total is the most in the States since 1990. Todd County had reported 57 cases.

Local Doctor Describes the Severity of Measles

Dr. Kimberly Tjaden is a family physician and Medical Director of Community Health with CentraCare. She says measles is a very contagious virus. Dr. Tjaden says measles is so contagious that if someone were to cough in her exam room, that virus can linger in the exam room for up to 2 hours. She says it is so contagious because it passes through the air and can infect a person even if there is little exposure.

Measles Can Lead to Complications

Dr. Tjaden says the people who are getting measles are primarily those who are unvaccinated which could be children or infants that are too young to be unvaccinated or those who've chosen to be unvaccinated. She says measles is a big concern because it is so contagious and it can lead to some severe complications. Dr. Tjaden indicates that if a pregnant woman were to get measles it can lead to some severe complications for the baby.

Measles Elimination Was Achieved in 2000

Dr. Tjaden says the United States had eliminated measles cases as recently as 2000. She suspects the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status this year. Symptoms of measles include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery red eyes, and a rash. Dr. Tjaden says the rash typically occurs about 4 days after the other symptoms were already present.

When the MMR Vaccine is Recommended

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine has been around since 1971. The MMR vaccine is recommended between 12-15 months of age for the initial vaccination with a booster recommended between 4-6 years old. Dr. Tjaden says those young ages are when a person is primed with "really good immunity."

The Length of a Typical Case of Measles

People who get measles and recover typically have the virus for up to 28 days. Dr. Tjaden says there are cases were a person could die of complications of measles where the person has a compromised immune system.

Central MN Preparing for Measles

CentraCare is prepared if there is a measles outbreak in Central Minnesota. She says local public health is going door to door asking people in potential high risk areas if they've had exposure and are offering vaccines. CentraCare has set up a measles monitoring system as well.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. Kimberly Tjaden, click below.